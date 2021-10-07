Retreat: Get vaxxed or find another job
Retreat: Get vaxxed or find another job
By Bob Audette, Brattleboro Reformer - Brattleboro Reformer
10/7/21
Retreat staff must show proof of vaccination by Oct. 18 or will be terminated from their positions.
Read Full Story on reformer.com
