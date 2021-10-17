Reuben Shipley and family to be honored with marker in Philomath
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
How to watch, stream, listen to Cardinals-Browns in Week 6
'Get this thing rolling' — Phoenix Suns ready to return to NBA Finals and finish job
‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Engaged to Fiance Brett 4 Months After Going Instagram Official
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
US: Arizona Woman Gives Birth To 6 Kg Baby After Suffering Several Miscarriages
Panel, town staff split on apartment complex
Dota 2: The International 10 – Day 5 & Upper Bracket Finals
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Herm Edwards is running out of time and chances at Arizona State
CBS’s Norlander ranks Arizona basketball in top 30, ASU in top 100
Pac-12 Recap: Utah Climbs Arizona State for South Division Lead
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Herm Edwards is running out of time and chances at Arizona State
CBS’s Norlander ranks Arizona basketball in top 30, ASU in top 100
Arizona Cardinals coaches will share play-calling duties with Kingsbury out
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Arizona settling into Tommy Lloyd’s system as ‘secret’ scrimmage approaches
Sisters of Arizona man Adam Castillo missing since 2008 hoping renewed interest on social media will bring him home
The Mesa Arizona Temple has been an anchor for decades. Now, it's entering a new era
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Reuben Shipley and family to be honored with marker in Philomath
JAMES DAY - Corvallis Gazette-Times
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
On Sept. 13 the Philomath City Council voted unanimously to honor Reuben Shipley and his family, pioneering Black settlers who will be the subject of a new state historical marker
Read Full Story on gazettetimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Mt. Bachelor to keep new ski pass despite equity concerns
6 Things We Know About the Huskies After a Half-Dozen Games
College GameDay makes terrible decision, chooses Oregon-UCLA this week
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL