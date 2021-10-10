Rewriting the textbook on grooming techs
Rewriting the textbook on grooming techs
Automotive News - Automotive News
10/10/21
As the technician shortage grinds on, two more large dealership groups are investing in training future technicians at the high school level.
Read Full Story on autonews.com
