Rhode Island man sentenced to 33 years in prison for connection to Grand Forks man's fatal overdose
Rhode Island man sentenced to 33 years in prison for connection to Grand Forks man's fatal overdose
Hannah Shirley - Grand Forks Herald
10/14/21
Steven Barros Pinto, 40, of Pawtucket, R.I., was involved in a Rhode Island organization part of an international fentanyl distribution ring.
Read Full Story on grandforksherald.com
