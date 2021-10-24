Rhode Island Set to Be First State to Pilot Safe-Injection Sites for Drug Users
Rhode Island Set to Be First State to Pilot Safe-Injection Sites for Drug Users
Julie Wernau - Wall Street Journal
10/24/21
Sites for users of fentanyl, and other drugs would test a strategy of harm reduction over criminalization.
