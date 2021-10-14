Rochester cop stabbed in eye during call named Governor's Police Officer of the Year
Rochester cop stabbed in eye during call named Governor's Police Officer of the Year
Victoria E. Freile - Democrat and Chronicle on MSN.com
10/14/21
Officer Denny Wright was blinded in 2019 when he was repeatedly stabbed when he responded to a domestic disturbance on Peck Street in Rochester.
Read Full Story on democratandchronicle.com
