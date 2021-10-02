Roundup: Kenwood's Jaylen Washington throws 4 TDs and seals game with interception in Week 7
Roundup: Kenwood's Jaylen Washington throws 4 TDs and seals game with interception in Week 7
George Robinson - The Leaf-Chronicle on MSN.com
10/2/21
shares
Week 7 of TSSAA high school football ended Friday night with Northeast putting up 61 points and Kenwood getting back in the win column.
Read Full Story on theleafchronicle.com
