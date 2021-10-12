Rutland Town selectman defends social media comments connected to mascot debate
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Sports Merchandise and Memorabilia Company
Sanders' late TD catch helps Georgia Tech beat Duke 31-27
"Side by Side with Nido Qubein" premiers on PBS NC
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Atrium Health Cabarrus Non-Invasive Adult Cardiologist Job Listing at Atrium Health in Concord, NC (Job ID 2118541)
Two-time NBA champion JR Smith feels like 'one of the guys' during eventful college golf debut
Their father survived 9/11, but could not beat COVID
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Teel: ACC's Phillips on athletes unionizing and chance of moving league office elsewhere in Greensboro
Brian Roberts named new finance director for City of Statesville
101-year-old North Carolina woman adopts 19-year-old cat from animal shelter
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
4 suspects charged in Winston-Salem break-in; 1 suspect injured jumping off 3rd-floor balcony after victim shot at them in self-defense
Family members remember Winston-Salem shooting victim on Chatham Road
North Carolina Federal Court Finds No Duty to Defend Illinois BIPA Suit
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Local leaders and science experts speak on threats to North Carolina’s coast
Teel: ACC's Phillips on athletes unionizing and chance of moving league office elsewhere in Greensboro
New-look ACC: Teams pursuing Wake Forest, not Clemson
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Rutland Town selectman defends social media comments connected to mascot debate
Olivia Lyons - WCAX3
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
A Rutland Town selectman censured over comments on social media related to the Rutland High School mascot controversy is going on the offensive.
Read Full Story on wcax.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Q and A: Bennington author discusses new WWII book
Rutland senior workout group gets back to business
Snelling Center for Government announces the Vermont Leadership Institute Class of 2022
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL