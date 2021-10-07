Rwanda: Fishing Activity Resumes in Lake Kivu
Rwanda: Fishing Activity Resumes in Lake Kivu
10/7/21
The Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources has given the green light to resumption of fishing activity in Lake Kivu for a period of four months.
