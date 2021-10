Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Block 21 in Austin, Texas, From Stratus Properties Inc. for $260 Million

Premier Mixed-Use Entertainment, Lodging and Retail Complex is Home to Austin’s Iconic ACL Live at the Moody TheaterNASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: RHP) (the Company) announced today it reached an agreement with Stratus Properties Inc.