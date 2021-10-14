S.C. probate judge suspended for hurricane fundraising on Facebook
S.C. probate judge suspended for hurricane fundraising on Facebook
@Reuters - Reuters
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
The South Carolina Supreme Court has ordered the 18-month suspension of a probate judge after he requested hurricane relief donations on his Facebook page.
Read Full Story on reuters.com
