S.D. legislators recommend bill to legalize marijuana for all purposes
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Hawaii’s first eco-friendly cemetery on Maui runs into a setback
Mauna Kea Beach Hotel among top resorts in Hawaii
Redrawing Hawaii’s Election Districts: ‘People Are Going To Be Pissed’
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Hawaii’s first eco-friendly cemetery on Maui runs into a setback
Where to Buy a Vacation Home in Hawaii: An Island-by-island Guide
Facelift underway: Maka‘eo Walking Path
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Hawaii's governor welcomes travelers as COVID counts drop
Kona restaurant gets red placard for roach infestation
Facelift underway: Maka‘eo Walking Path
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Three for three: Women’s golf dominates Stanford Intercollegiate
Facelift underway: Maka‘eo Walking Path
Kipaipai Workshops, DMAC announce artist residency
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
S.D. legislators recommend bill to legalize marijuana for all purposes
Bob Mercer - KELOLAND News
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
A panel decided Tuesday to move forward on legalizing marijuana for people age 21 and older in South Dakota and keeping the current medical-cannabis program in place
Read Full Story on keloland.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Work to educate amid COVID-19 continues for South Dakota education officials
South Dakota Farm Bureau to Hold 104th Annual Convention in Sioux Falls
Rolling Stone writer says South Dakota lawmaker name on anti-government list caught his attention
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL