Saab Opens Aerospace Plant in West Lafayette
Saab Opens Aerospace Plant in West Lafayette
Eric Berman - WIBC
10/13/21
Saab has cut the ribbon on a new aerospace plant in West Lafayette’s Purdue Discovery Park. Saab will build airframes in West Lafayette for 350 T-7A Red Hawk training jets for the Air
