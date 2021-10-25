'Sadness in our souls': NJ refugees displaced by Ida find support at mosque 'Day of Dignity'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Geeky Weekly: Everything Hollywood Gets Wrong About Washington, DC
'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' Comes to the District
DC Extras Needed for Netflix Film on Civil Rights Figure Bayard Rustin
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
This Virginia Bourbon Bar Is Located Inside an 18th-Century Granary
Mexican Chain 'Pink Taco' Is Launching First DC Location
Third party candidate interrupts Virginia gubernatorial debate by screaming from audience
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
10 DC Facts You Probably Didn't Know
Reduced Metro Service to Continue the Rest of the Week
The Spotted Lanternfly: Destructive Insect Has Found Its Way to NoVA
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
M&M'S Halloween 'Treat Truck' Is Coming to DC
Wegmans to Open Inaugural DC Location, Creating 450 New Jobs
New I-66 Express On Track to Open Next Year
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
M&M'S Halloween 'Treat Truck' Is Coming to DC
10 Can't-Miss Events in the DMV This Weekend (October 22–24)
National Park Service Announces New Bike Lane at National Mall
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'Sadness in our souls': NJ refugees displaced by Ida find support at mosque 'Day of Dignity'
Hannan Adely - NorthJersey.com
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
In NJ, refugee families lost their homes to Ida flooding. A wellness event on Sunday connected them to large a Muslim community and support services.
Read Full Story on northjersey.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'US Student Loans Cost the Government over $60B More to Service Than They Bring in a Year'
Billionaire tax takes shape as Joe Biden pushes for budget deal
Long Island serial murders: Families of victims renew calls for justice in decade-old cold case
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL