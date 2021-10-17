Safely dispose of unused prescriptions Oct. 23 in Kalama
.
Safely dispose of unused prescriptions Oct. 23 in Kalama
The Daily News - The Daily News
10/17/21
The Kalama Police Department plans to safely dispose of the community's unused prescription drugs Oct. 23, on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Read Full Story on tdn.com
