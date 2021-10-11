Salem Schools Responds To TikTok Troubling Trend With 'Kindness'
Salem Schools Responds To TikTok Troubling Trend With 'Kindness'
Scott Souza - Patch on MSN.com
10/11/21
Superintendent Steve Zrike said the district will have "no tolerance" for students emulating "Devious Licks" and "Slap a teacher."
Read Full Story on patch.com
