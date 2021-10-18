Salmon spawning above Grand Coulee Dam a 'hopeful' sight
Salmon spawning above Grand Coulee Dam a 'hopeful' sight
Courtney Flatt - OPB
10/18/21
Salmon are now spawning in waters blocked by Grand Coulee Dam. It's the start of a larger effort by the Colville Tribe to reintroduce salmon into the blocked area.
