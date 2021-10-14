San Diego Foundation Grants $315K to 11 Groups Supporting Seniors
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Jim Kaat, MLB Network broadcaster, uses '40 acres' off the cuff during Astros Game 2 telecast
Texas Tech vs Texas: Week 4 threat assessment
Rangers Strike Back With Long Ball, Clobber Astros 8-1
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Texas athlete "excited" by Wisconsin offer
🔒 Get your Frito pie fix at one of these longstanding Houston-area eateries
Rookie Mills makes progress but Texans still can't end skid
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
A white teacher in Texas is out of a job after a student recorded him using the "N-word' in class
Astros-Red Sox ALCS 'should be an offensive series'
Saturday donation drive to benefit Houston's evacuated Afghans
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Astros fans, Here’s what to expect at Games 1 & 2 of the ALCS
Union urges locked-out Texas refinery workers to reject Exxon contract offer -statement
Astros-Red Sox ALCS 'should be an offensive series'
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Houston Events Calendar: See What's Happening In The Area This Weekend
Texas’ air quality monitors were offline during critical periods, KPRC 2 Investigates confirmed
Why Capitals vs. Rangers will be a high-scoring affair, plus other best bets for Wednesday
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
San Diego Foundation Grants $315K to 11 Groups Supporting Seniors
Elizabeth Ireland - Times of San Diego
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
The San Diego Foundation Wednesday awarded $315,000 in grants to 11 organizations leading local efforts to support quality of life for older San Diegans.
Read Full Story on timesofsandiego.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
School in Fresno Renamed for Roger Tatarian
Former California police chief seeks to defend himself in Jan 6 riot case
Wild horse corrals near Susanville closed to the public due to highly contagious disease
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL