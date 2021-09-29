San Diego Humane caring for bear cub burned in Dixie Fire
San Diego Humane caring for bear cub burned in Dixie Fire
Mark Saunders - ABC 10 News
9/29/21
A bear cub with burned paws that approached firefighters battling the Dixie Fire in Plumas County is now being treated at San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center.
