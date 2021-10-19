San Francisco School Board Members Targeted In California's Latest Recall Attempt
Sarah Ruiz-Grossman - HuffPost
10/19/21
Parents upset by delays in reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic collected enough signatures to force the special recall election.
Read Full Story on huffpost.com
