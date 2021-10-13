San Jose board weighs releasing emails on mayor's advocacy group
San Jose board weighs releasing emails on mayor's advocacy group
Tran Nguyen - San Jose Spotlight
10/13/21
The Board of Fair Campaign and Political Practices will review San José Spotlight's second appeal for emails related to the mayor's advocacy group.
Read Full Story on sanjosespotlight.com
