San Jose District 10 residents petition to house homeless elsewhere
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Teen arrested in overdose death of 16-year-old Ellensburg girl
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
San Jose District 10 residents petition to house homeless elsewhere
Kristen Pizzo - San Jose Spotlight
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
A homeless encampment in South San Jose is set to become the site of a temporary housing complex. Nearby residents want it built elsewhere.
Read Full Story on sanjosespotlight.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
A writhing mass of more than 90 rattlesnakes was removed from under a California woman's house
2,000 Tri-Five Chevy Street Cars and Gassers to Invade Bakersfield
What the Giants and Dodgers mean to Californians
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL