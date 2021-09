San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders: Preview, Predictions, odds and how to watch 2021 MLS Week 28 in the US today

San Jose Earthquakes are ready to face Seattle Sounders, Western Conference action for the 2021 MLS. This Matchweek 28 game will take place at PayPal Park on September 29, 2021 at 10:00 PM (ET). Difficult situation for the home team.