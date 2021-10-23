San Jose Woman Killed By Stray Bullet In Mexican Drug Gang Shootout
San Jose Woman Killed By Stray Bullet In Mexican Drug Gang Shootout
CBS San Francisco - CBS Local
10/23/21
A San Jose woman was one of two foreign tourists killed in the apparent crossfire of a drug-gang shootout in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Tulum.
