'Saturday Night Live' Parodies Jon Gruden, NFL Email Scandal in Cold Open
'Saturday Night Live' Parodies Jon Gruden, NFL Email Scandal in Cold Open
Andrew Gastelum - Sports Illustrated on MSN.com
10/17/21
Live' tackled the NFL's email scandal with cast members playing Jon Gruden, Mark Davis, Roger Goodell and Colin Kaepernick, among others.
