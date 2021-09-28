School advocates turn in petitions to overturn Arizona's $1 billion tax cut
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Scottsdale Stars Christian Kirk, Byron Murphy Save Cardinals From Ugly Upset
Should You Think About Investing in The Joint Corp. (JYNT)?
Businesses Can Now Support Charitable Causes And Promote Their Brands At The Same Time With Promos For A Purpose
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The best coffee cities in the US and Arizona, according to WalletHub
Choose Your Weapon: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Spreading Targets Around
Thrill rides: What we learned in Week 5 of Arizona High School football season
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
After finding success in Beverly Hills, Infinity Sun sunless tanning company calls Scottsdale home
College golf blog: On the road to the 2022 NCAA Championship
Rare Orange Lobster Found At Local Restaurant Is 1-In-30 million
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
After finding success in Beverly Hills, Infinity Sun sunless tanning company calls Scottsdale home
Arizona State University: Departing Criminal Justice School Director Looks Toward Its Next Triumphs
College golf blog: On the road to the 2022 NCAA Championship
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
College golf blog: On the road to the 2022 NCAA Championship
Family and friends continue search for missing Scottsdale man
National Coffee Day In Scottsdale: Where To Get Your Joe Fix
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
School advocates turn in petitions to overturn Arizona's $1 billion tax cut
Mary Jo Pitzl, The Arizona Republic - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
9/28/21
Join the Community
shares
The petition drive is a response to tax cuts backed by Gov. Doug Ducey that members of Invest in Arizona fear will cripple state spending on schools.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
After finding success in Beverly Hills, Infinity Sun sunless tanning company calls Scottsdale home
Arizona State University: Departing Criminal Justice School Director Looks Toward Its Next Triumphs
Here's how 2020 ballot recount efforts are playing out after Arizona
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL