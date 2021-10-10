Science Hill student receives surprise visit from brother serving overseas
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Here Are the 6 Best Movie Weddings
Luke Evans tipped as next James Bond after Daniel Craig No Time to Die exit
EastEnders spoilers: Sheree plans her revenge after Patrick’s rejection?
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Get Spooky With These Halloween Beers
Man City boss Pep Guardiola faces tough Raheem Sterling call with Phil Foden untouchable
Mel B’s forgotten roles on Emmerdale and Coronation Street – and her family’s baffling connection to the ITV soaps
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Have You Heard of the Infamous Colorado 'Killdozer'? Well, Now You Have!
Threads Worldwide: Are You Ready, Girls? It's Time to Change the World.
I-70 takes growing toll on Western Slope
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
You Can Now Ride Scooters Around Downtown Colorado Springs
I-70 takes growing toll on Western Slope
Colorado schools fought to retain teachers during COVID. The struggle isn’t over.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
I-70 takes growing toll on Western Slope
9 Creepy Colorado Hikes That Will Haunt Your Dreams
Elk Rutting Season in Colorado Is Now in Full Swing
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Science Hill student receives surprise visit from brother serving overseas
Nick Dugan - WJHL-TV
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Staff Sergeant Kyle Hart has been serving the United States Air Force in Japan for a handful of years. He had not seen his brother Nolan McDonald, a freshman at
Read Full Story on wjhl.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Urban Meyer, Trevor Lawrence send mixed signals on Jaguars QB's ability to sneak vs. Titans
Henry scores 3 TDs: Titans send Jags to 20th straight loss
Jags Week 5 Player of the Game vs. Titans: RB James Robinson
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL