SDPD Releases Video in Sept. 28 OIS; Officer Who Wounded Suspect Didn't Turn on Body Camera
SDPD Releases Video in Sept. 28 OIS; Officer Who Wounded Suspect Didn't Turn on Body Camera
Editor - Times of San Diego
10/8/21
San Diego police on Thursday released video of the shooting of a suspect during an exchange of gunfire that followed a brief chase last month.
Read Full Story on timesofsandiego.com
