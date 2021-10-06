SDSU Rodeo Team finishes fall season in fourth place
.
SDSU Rodeo Team finishes fall season in fourth place
Ariana Schumacher - KELOLAND News
10/6/21
The fall rodeo season wrapped up this weekend in Dickinson, North Dakota. Both the SDSU men’s and women’s rodeo teams ended the season in fourth place
