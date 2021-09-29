Seahawks Place TE Gerald Everett On Reserve/COVID-19 List
Seahawks Place TE Gerald Everett On Reserve/COVID-19 List
Corbin K. Smith - Sports Illustrated
9/29/21
For the first time this season, Seattle could potentially have a player miss a game due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols with Everett testing positive on Wednesday.
