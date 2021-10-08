Sealaska Heritage, Tlingit and Haida host training for Native Youth Olympics coaches
Sealaska Heritage, Tlingit and Haida host training for Native Youth Olympics coaches
Bridget Dowd - KTOO
10/8/21
The games are based on hunting and survival skills that allowed the Inupiaq people to live in Arctic conditions.
