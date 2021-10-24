Seemingly an odd couple, Tesla and Texas becoming tightly entwined
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Murphy, Wilson Back In Lineup As Cardinals Play Without Kingsbury
How to watch, stream, listen to Cardinals-Browns in Week 6
Byron Murphy Jr. is NFC Defensive Player of the Week, third straight honor for Cardinals
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Chandler Jones Clears COVID-19 Protocols
4-Star Guard Collin Chandler To Take Official Visit To BYU This Weekend
Gameday leftovers: Collective effort keeps Cardinals afloat in Week 6
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Chandler Jones out vs. Texans; Cardinals elevate 4 from practice squad
NFL Players Hitting 2022 Free Agency Who Are Earning Major Pay Days
Chandler PD searching for hit and run driver who hit mom, child in stroller
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Chandler Jones Will Not Play Against Texans
Chandler Jones out Sunday, Cardinals elevate 4 players to active roster
Jones Still on Reserve/COVID-19; Cardinals Add Four to Roster for Sunday's Game
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Draw keeps Rising’s home unbeaten streak, regular-season title hopes alive
Blocked punt sparks Chandler win over Queen Creek, making it 43 in a row
Virus keeps Kingsbury from practice as Cards prep for Texans
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Seemingly an odd couple, Tesla and Texas becoming tightly entwined
BOB SECHLER and KARA CARLSON Austin American-Statesman - Lincoln Journal Star
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
Tesla, the world's biggest electric automaker, moving its headquarters to Texas — where the oil and gas industry is etched in the state’s DNA
Read Full Story on journalstar.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Police clear Omaha homeless camp but difficult issues remain
No. 9 Nebraska volleyball upends No. 7 Purdue for 10th straight win
Family farms struggling with hidden challenges
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL