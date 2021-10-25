SEMPER FI: WWII Marine laid to rest after 78 years
SEMPER FI: WWII Marine laid to rest after 78 years
By Thomas Howard
[email protected]
- The Meridian Star
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
NEWTON – Veterans, family members and state officials gathered Monday at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton to honor the life of Corp. Quentin McCall.
Read Full Story on meridianstar.com
