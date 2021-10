Sentence of 30-plus years for man who shot and killed victim in northern Minnesota 'without provocation'

A 21-year-old man received a 30-year prison sentence for shooting his victim to death "without provocation" outside a northern Minnesota home. Montana Cutbank, of Pennington, Minn., was sentenced Friday in Beltrami County District Court to 31ΒΌ years in connection with in connection with the shooting on Nov.