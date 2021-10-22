Serious School Bus Crash In Lakewood, 5th In A Month
Serious School Bus Crash In Lakewood, 5th In A Month
Karen Wall - Patch on MSN.com
10/22/21
Two school bus crashes happened Thursday in Lakewood, according to reports, and five have happened since mid-September.
