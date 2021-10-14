Sexual Assault Inside Chantilly High School Under Investigation
Sexual Assault Inside Chantilly High School Under Investigation
Michael O'Connell - Patch
10/14/21
A Fairfax man is facing multiple charges in connection with a Sept. 27 sexual assault inside Chantilly High School last month.
Read Full Story on patch.com
