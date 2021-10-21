Sharks at Senators Preview: Will San Jose spoil Tkachuk's debut?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Flags ordered at half-staff after death of Ret. Gen. Colin Powell as CT leaders react
CT Music: Ray Charles is on the singer’s mind at The Palace Theater
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Meet the CT man who brought Barney and UConn women's basketball to TV
Waterbury family finds their Pride flag burned in their front yard, community reaches out in support
Darn Tough cuts the ribbon on a new knitting facility, and jobs, in Waterbury, Vermont
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
FDA considering allowing mixing different COVID vaccines
Meet the CT man who brought Barney and UConn women's basketball to TV
'Spooktacular' program one of a few Halloween events, other Danbury area highlights
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Staff member injured, 4 teens arrested after garbage can fire, fight at Crosby High School in Waterbury
Two staff members injured while attempting to break up fight at Crosby High School in Waterbury
Redistricting panel picks 9th member, hopes to meet deadline
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Thrill-Seeking Attractions and Events for Halloween in CT
Cast and Dates Announced for 2021 National Tour of A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL
Fans watch UConn basketball teams in person on First Night
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Sharks at Senators Preview: Will San Jose spoil Tkachuk's debut?
Panagiotis Mavridis - Fear The Fin on MSN.com
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
After a scary contract hold-out between Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators, the forward will make his season debut against the Sharks tonight.
Read Full Story on fearthefin.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
California seeks major limits on new oil drilling near communities
Caldor Fire that threatened Lake Tahoe region in California now 100% contained
California will return to in-person bar exam in February
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL