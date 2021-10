Shooting star Rachel Venniker on a high as she flies in for Vaal action

Apprentice jockey Rachel Venniker is in the spotlight after a memorable first visit to Joburg’s Turffontein racecourse on Saturday. The KwaZulu-Natal-based 20-year-old landed two winners on her first full working visit up north – Ms Flower Power (6-1) and Mauby (4-1),