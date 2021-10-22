Shortage of staff limiting local long term care facilities
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Arizona State vs. Utah Football Prediction and Preview
DISH Network drops AT&T SportsNet, TV home of the Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz teaming with KSL to broaden radio coverage
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Salt Lake City airport to expand restaurant, retail space in second phase
A high-stakes season begins for the Utah Jazz against the Oklahoma City Thunder
Salt Lake City will receive $85M from the American Rescue Plan. Here's how it might be spent
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
DWR investigates trophy-sized bull elk shot, left to waste in northern Utah
Hospitals still full, but doctor says vaccine rates and immunity set Utah up for better winter
Salt Lake Co. DA to walk through use of deadly force during April shooting near jail
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Hugo Gonzalez on Fire as Cal Men Dominate Utah
House Speaker to hold summit on saving the Great Salt Lake
Police arrest suspect in possession of a firearm at City Creek Center
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Hugo Gonzalez on Fire as Cal Men Dominate Utah
‘Long Island Medium’ coming to Salt Lake City
Levi Thatcher: Utah’s urge to build more highways only makes life here worse
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Shortage of staff limiting local long term care facilities
Candice Hare - Twin Falls KMVT on MSN.com
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
One Magic Valley long-term care facility says a shortage of staff has limited the number of patients they can care for.
Read Full Story on kmvt.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
111 of the Most Powerful Quotes About Life
Elmer Mattila: Wallace City Council Uncontested
Stage listings Oct. 22-29 -- 'Cats,' 'Matilda,' SpongeBob,' Ian Bagg and Trailer Trash Tammy
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL