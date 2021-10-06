Should Huntington Beach High School Change Its Mascot 'Oil Man?'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Housing tough to find as teams try to help Toledo Days Inn residents
UMass’ slump continues in 45-7 loss to Toledo
Bryant Koback, defense carry Toledo to 45-7 win over winless UMass
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Housing tough to find as teams try to help Toledo Days Inn residents
Investing in Ohio Infrastructure
UMass’ slump continues in 45-7 loss to Toledo
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Ohio Democrats propose public hearings for congressional redistricting
Petaluma Giant fans watched National League West title win from Toledo to Levi’s Stadium
Giant fans watched from Toledo to Levi’s Stadium
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Petaluma Giant fans watched National League West title win from Toledo to Levi’s Stadium
Giant fans watched from Toledo to Levi’s Stadium
Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo’s 20th annual Buddy Walk builds community ties
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Should Huntington Beach High School Change Its Mascot 'Oil Man?'
Ashley Ludwig - Patch on MSN.com
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
Celebrated by an oil derrick, and an oil worker as their mascot, a group of alumni question whether the school shouldn't look for a new one.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Can Gov. Newsom wean California off oil drilling after spill?
California prison guard died after reporting corruption
A timeline of the California oil spill, from the first report to the clean-up
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL