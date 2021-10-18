Shreveport-Bossier area's top 10 high school football teams entering Week 8
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Want to fill out a Top 20 ballot? After Week 5's games, rounding out the Power Poll wasn't easy
Hasbro Hires Carrie Ratner to Lead Global Corporate Communications
Jo Yu Ri Talks About Her Goals As A Solo Artist, Working With Lee Seok Hoon For Duet, And More
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for Oct. 19
WATCH: Portsmouth quarterback Ben Hurd's midseason highlight reel is absolutely electric
Providence nightclub shuttered temporarily as investigation into triple shooting continues
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
‘We’re more a of a mudslide island’: RI lawmakers react to Cruz’s plan to combat illegal border crossings
'We do miss it': Area business owners reflect on Broadway Street Fair's two-year hiatus
Newport Classical Announces Two Holiday Programs
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
RIP Paulette Joyce Henshaw
'We do miss it': Area business owners reflect on Broadway Street Fair's two-year hiatus
COVID-19 update from Marion County Public Schools: 16% drop in cases in past seven days
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Senator Ted Cruz wants to create immigration port of entries in Rhode Island and Massachusetts
Eight Bells: Patsy Ewenson
76ers suspend Simmons 1 game for conduct detrimental to team
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Shreveport-Bossier area's top 10 high school football teams entering Week 8
Jimmy Watson, The Times - Shreveport Times
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Some shuffling happens in the Shreveport-Bossier City's top 10 high school football teams entering Week 8 but Captain Shreve remains No. 1
Read Full Story on shreveporttimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
2021-22 Women's Basketball Preseason All-Conference Teams Announced
Calcasieu Parish schools to resume hurricane construction
Job fair to help alleviate shortages in the Lake Area
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL