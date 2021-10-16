Shreveport man found guilty of 2017 fatal shooting
Shreveport man found guilty of 2017 fatal shooting
Daffney Dawson - KSLA on MSN.com
10/16/21
According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a man accused of killing another man in 2017 while intervening in a fight between his girlfriend and other women has been found guilty.
Read Full Story on ksla.com
