'Small Town Ohio' exhibit at Canton Museum of Art captures sights, moments on canvas
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Jamestown feature ewe sale tops at $350
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Scream Team Returns Haunted House Frights for a Cause
Davies Boys Soccer Ready To Take On Pressure Of Being Top Seed At State
Century starting soccer state title defense
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Scream Team Returns Haunted House Frights for a Cause
Flu shot, COVID boosters distributed in Jamestown
Hummingbird find is a state first
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Finishing Touches; Jamestown Stadium Prepares for Friday Celebration
No. 2 Northwestern Dominates Mount Marty in 56-17 Victory
2021 Jamestown High School Hall of Fame Inductees
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'Small Town Ohio' exhibit at Canton Museum of Art captures sights, moments on canvas
Ed Balint - The Repository
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Artwork from Plein Air Society is a poignant, thoughtful exhibit at Canton Museum of Art that continues through Oct. 24.
Read Full Story on cantonrep.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Universal Healthcare In Ohio? Lakewood Politician Makes Proposal
Is Ohio 'rewarding for failure' with your taxpayer money?
MLB Network expanding distribution to make White Sox-Astros Game 2 available to most
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL