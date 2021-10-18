Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
IN-DEPTH: A deep dive into unsolved murders and cold cases in Wisconsin
Mike Lindell's Latest Conspiracy Theory Is that 23,000 Dead People Voted in Wisconsin
‘That '70s Show' Spin-Off News Will Have You Shouting ‘Hello Wisconsin'
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Calls to end Wisconsin Republicans' review of 2020 election grow amid investigator's blunders
Winnebago County sees highest number of overdose deaths in 2020, predict more fatalities this year
Why COVID boosters weren’t tweaked to better match variants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard on Clubhouse Live: 'We still have a lot more room to keep growing'
Making History, Remembering History: UWEC Professor Co-Directs Hmong History Exhibit Project
City of Racine testing new driverless, electric shuttle
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
COVID-19 lockdowns took a huge financial toll on the local indie music scene. Artists are still fighting their way back.
This AMC Ambassador Wagon Is a Suburban Schooner Par Excellence
Driverless public transportation in Racine; the 'Badger' unveiled
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
4 teens in custody following homicide investigation near Wauwatosa
Calls to end Wisconsin Republicans' review of 2020 election grow amid investigator's blunders
Graphic memoirist to present at Stout virtual event
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture
Taijing Wu - Missoulian
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar
Read Full Story on apnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New Flathead Warming Center to officially open its doors
Man brings special gift of cribbage boards to Montana firefighters
3 Montana school districts go virtual or close due to COVID
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL