Snowboarder Graces $1 Coin: Why Vermont Minted the 'Melon Grab'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
4-star Peach State CB: 'I just love how Clemson's a family team'
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
High School Sports In And Near Canton-Sixes: The Weekend Ahead
High levels of E. Coli detected in Chattahoochee River in Georgia
White Pumpkins: What To Know Before Visiting Roswell Patches
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Ashtead Group, KION GROUP, SiteOne Landscape Supply and ScanSource
High School Sports In And Near Canton-Sixes: The Weekend Ahead
White Pumpkins: What To Know Before Visiting Roswell Patches
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
White Pumpkins: What To Know Before Visiting Roswell Patches
Killing Floor 2: Day of the Zed Halloween Update
Atlanta Hiking: 14 Family-Friendly Spots to Get Close to Mother Nature
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Snowboarder Graces $1 Coin: Why Vermont Minted the 'Melon Grab'
Jilli Cluff - GearJunkie
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Vermont's limited-series $1 coin features a female snowboarder performing a 'melon grab' jump, braids blowing against a wintry mountain backdrop.
Read Full Story on gearjunkie.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Vermont's climate action plan
Vermont Online Gambling & Casinos
Sugarbush to Host Vermont's First Fresh Hops Festival
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL