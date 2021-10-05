South Carolina schools to receive $56 million in additional American Rescue Plan money
South Carolina schools to receive $56 million in additional American Rescue Plan money
WMBF News Staff - WIS TV
10/5/21
The South Carolina Department of Education announced Tuesday $56 million in additional federal funding for school districts across the state.
