South Carolina WR Xavier Legette battles through injuries from accident to catch winning TD
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
South Carolina WR Xavier Legette battles through injuries from accident to catch winning TD
Cory Diaz - Greenville News
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
How Xavier Legette has overcome injuries sustained during a motorcycle accident to make a crucial, game-winning catch against Vandy.
Read Full Story on greenvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
SC home sales drop for 3rd straight month in September, led by declines on coast
1. Douglas Orellana, Hope, and Maryssa Aguiar, Coventry
Whitecaps FC Residency teams head to USSDA playoffs
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL