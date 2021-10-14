South Dakota schools' report card shows absences up, performance down amid COVID pandemic
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Here’s Why You Should Always File a Police Report After an Auto Accident
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Will My Personal Injury Case Go to Trial? Here’s What to Expect.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
South Dakota schools' report card shows absences up, performance down amid COVID pandemic
Morgan Matzen - Argus Leader on MSN.com
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
The report card is produced annually and provides information about how students and schools across the state’s 149 districts and 688 schools performed.
Read Full Story on argusleader.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Sioux Falls woman who helped youth with their aviation dreams dies
Applications Now Being Accepted for South Dakota Soybean Genesis Leaders Program
Brookings has first ever White Cane Awareness Walk
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL