Casa Bonita, a popular Colorado landmark elevated to iconic restaurant since being featured in a 2003 episode of South Park, may soon be owned by the co-creators of the popular animated series. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Trey Parker and Matt Stone have put in a bid to buy the restaurant--which was a beloved childhood institution for the pair.



Still, nostalgia isn't clouding Parker and Stone's vision for the restaurant's potential. "We started talking about the changes we're going to make--mostly with the food," Parker said. "We're going to make really awesome food. I was already thinking about how I was going to make Black Bart's Cave a little bigger."



Added Parker, "It's just sitting there. It sucks." He also said that it felt like the restaurant was "neglected even before the pandemic" and that owning Casa Bonita would be "the crowning achievement of my life."



Back in April, Casa Bonita announced it was filing for bankruptcy due to the pandemic, which had forced it to close. Previous reports did not specify the exact amount of debt the company owes, though earlier in the year it was estimated as somewhere around or just below $7.5 million. The current owners, Summit Family Restaurants, have not yet provided a comment.

