Southern New Mexico hospitals urge public not to delay needed care
[]
Southern New Mexico hospitals urge public not to delay needed care
Algernon D'Ammassa - Las Cruces Sun-News
10/20/21
Amid a declaration of crisis standards of care, southern New Mexico hospitals tell public not to delay needed treatment.
Read Full Story on lcsun-news.com
